Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,895 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,385. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Unum Group stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.