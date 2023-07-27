Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alcoa worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Alcoa by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alcoa from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Alcoa stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $58.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.90%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

