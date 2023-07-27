OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stake Lessened by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of OGE Energy worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

NYSE:OGE opened at $36.92 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.67%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

