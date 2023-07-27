Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Alcoa worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Alcoa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

AA opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AA. Wolfe Research lowered Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

