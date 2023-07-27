Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,291 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KEYS opened at $169.00 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.63 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.18.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

