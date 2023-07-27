Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $214,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED opened at $97.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.46.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

