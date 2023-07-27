Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Tetra Tech worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $170.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.00. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.86 and a 1 year high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,612. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

