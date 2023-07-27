Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,838,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 784,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,854,000 after buying an additional 434,135 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PFG opened at $84.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.48 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.72.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

