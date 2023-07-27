Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $97.50 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average of $94.45.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ED. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.46.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

