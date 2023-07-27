Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tetra Tech worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $170.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.00. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.86 and a 12-month high of $173.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.39.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total value of $390,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,612 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

