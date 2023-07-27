Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.83.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $119.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day moving average is $115.74. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

