273 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 22,526 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPN opened at $111.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

