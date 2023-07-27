Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 141.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 213,169 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:URA opened at $22.07 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.
About Global X Uranium ETF
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Uranium ETF
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Exscientia is the Sniper of the AI Drug Discovery Industry
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Cyber Security Stocks Quietly Advance On Check Point Results
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Tesla Downgraded, Here’s Why This Could Be A Good Thing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.