Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 141.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 213,169 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $22.07 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.