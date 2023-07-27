Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 14.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 170.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.25.

Equinix Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $813.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $819.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $762.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $728.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

