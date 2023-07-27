Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 966 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.42.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

