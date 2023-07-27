Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Mobileye Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $40.44 on Thursday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.05.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

