Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Down 0.2 %

GPN stock opened at $111.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -212.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GPN shares. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Global Payments from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.