Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 172 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Quanta Services by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,956,000 after acquiring an additional 501,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,712,000 after acquiring an additional 83,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,093,000 after acquiring an additional 288,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $202.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.79 and its 200-day moving average is $168.55. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.25 and a 1 year high of $206.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

