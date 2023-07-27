Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 700 Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBLY. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,724,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MBLY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 0.1 %

MBLY stock opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mobileye Global news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

