Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VBR opened at $173.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

