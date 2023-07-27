Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 561 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 64.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 178,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after buying an additional 70,283 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 87.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $265,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Shell by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Shell by 73.4% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $218.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,521.00.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

