663 Shares in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 663 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Independent Bank Group

In related news, CEO David R. Brooks purchased 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.36 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,861.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks purchased 3,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,808.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Brooks acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.36 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,861.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,548 shares of company stock worth $449,798 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

IBTX opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.75. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBTX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Independent Bank Group Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.