Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 399 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:SBR opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.02. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $954.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 986.95% and a net margin of 97.32%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

