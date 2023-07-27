Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 561 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 2,848.0% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,521.00.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $218.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.71.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

