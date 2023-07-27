Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Permex Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OILCF stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Permex Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19.

Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.09. Permex Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 453.17%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Analysts expect that Permex Petroleum will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County.

