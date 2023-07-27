Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 381.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,913 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $188.96 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.15 and a 200 day moving average of $166.95.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.