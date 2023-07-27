Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 705.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,653 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $92.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

