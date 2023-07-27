Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 15,685 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Movado Group worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Movado Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $625.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $37.31.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $144.91 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.61%. On average, analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

