Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,614 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.47% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 51,357 shares during the period.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSCX stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a market cap of $10.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (PSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCX was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

