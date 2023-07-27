Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,742 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 26.80% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Stock Performance
PSCW stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21.
About Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF
