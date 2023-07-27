Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,742 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 26.80% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Stock Performance

PSCW stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF alerts:

About Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF

(Free Report)

See Also

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCW was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.