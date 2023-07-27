Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,871 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,156.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.95.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.7086 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

