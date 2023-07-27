Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 24,344 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,344 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 68.61% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
PSCJ stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86.
Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Company Profile
