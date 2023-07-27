CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226,773 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $320,866,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,848,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,438,000 after buying an additional 3,080,766 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,893,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,764 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $84.38 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.82 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.82, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 21,530 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $1,922,629.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,996,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488 in the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.