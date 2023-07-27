Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,077 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 837.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,085.72 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,075.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,819.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,156.29.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $2,213,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $2,213,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,528 shares of company stock valued at $19,738,136. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

