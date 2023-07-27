Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (October) ETF (BATS:PSCQ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (October) ETF (BATS:PSCQ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,990 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 78.34% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (October) ETF worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (October) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (October) ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (October) ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (October) ETF stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26.

About Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (October) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (October) ETF (PSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCQ was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (October) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (October) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.