Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1,620.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Humana by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Humana by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Humana by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Humana by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 1.3 %

HUM stock opened at $448.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $471.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.16.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $637.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.11.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.