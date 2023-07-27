Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for VolitionRx (VNRX)

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN: VNRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/21/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 7/19/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 7/18/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 7/17/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 7/15/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 7/14/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 6/15/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 6/14/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 6/12/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 6/11/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 6/10/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 6/9/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
VNRX stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. VolitionRx Limited has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.59.
VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
