Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for VolitionRx (VNRX)

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN: VNRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/21/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

7/19/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

7/18/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

7/17/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

7/15/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

7/14/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

6/15/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

6/14/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

6/12/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

6/11/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

6/10/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

6/9/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

VolitionRx Stock Down 0.8 %

VNRX stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. VolitionRx Limited has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Get VolitionRx Limited alerts:

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 177,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 80,412 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in VolitionRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 26,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 668.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 53,066 shares during the period. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.