HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,176.57

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,176.57 ($27.91) and traded as high as GBX 2,310 ($29.62). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,280 ($29.23), with a volume of 76,834 shares changing hands.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 143.41 and a current ratio of 143.41. The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 767.68 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,176.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,141.52.

Insider Transactions at HarbourVest Global Private Equity

In related news, insider Edmond Warner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,159 ($27.68) per share, for a total transaction of £107,950 ($138,415.18). Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

