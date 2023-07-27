PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.12

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as high as $2.12. PetVivo shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 4,372 shares trading hands.
PetVivo Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.
PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. PetVivo had a negative return on equity of 418.88% and a negative net margin of 950.71%.
Institutional Trading of PetVivo
About PetVivo
PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PetVivo
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.