PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.12

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as high as $2.12. PetVivo shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 4,372 shares trading hands.

PetVivo Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. PetVivo had a negative return on equity of 418.88% and a negative net margin of 950.71%.

Institutional Trading of PetVivo

About PetVivo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PetVivo during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetVivo by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetVivo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

Further Reading

