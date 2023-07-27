Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 43,638 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,638 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

