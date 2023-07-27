JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $732.37

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $732.37 and traded as low as $650.10. JG Boswell shares last traded at $654.02, with a volume of 165 shares trading hands.

JG Boswell Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $659.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $732.37.

JG Boswell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

About JG Boswell

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

