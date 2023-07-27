CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.29

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $1.38. CaixaBank shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 64,431 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

CaixaBank Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

