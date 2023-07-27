Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 503.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 28,106 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 30.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust stock opened at $103.49 on Thursday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $103.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.74 and its 200 day moving average is $98.25.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

