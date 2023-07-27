Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.01

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and traded as high as $12.57. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 59,499 shares.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

