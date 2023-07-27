Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.76

Shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and traded as high as $12.51. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 3,261 shares traded.

Bridgford Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $105.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of -0.52.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.51 million for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 17.39%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgford Foods stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bridgford Foods Co. ( NASDAQ:BRID Free Report ) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.01% of Bridgford Foods worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

