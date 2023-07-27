Short Interest in Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Expands By 395.7%

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 395.7% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atco Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ATMGF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Atco Mining has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Atco Mining

Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

