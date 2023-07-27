Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Short Interest Up 2,790.0% in July

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 2,790.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,349,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Applied Minerals Price Performance

AMNL opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Applied Minerals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It provides halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, agriculture, environmental remediation, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

