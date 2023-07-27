AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 247.0 days.
AMG Critical Materials Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of AMG Critical Materials stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. AMG Critical Materials has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $56.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94.
AMG Critical Materials Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AMG Critical Materials
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for AMG Critical Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Critical Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.