iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Stock Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.85

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and traded as high as $24.59. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 134,131 shares.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

