iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Stock Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.85

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and traded as high as $24.59. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 134,131 shares.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
