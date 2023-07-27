DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $93.35

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.35 and traded as high as $98.53. DBS Group shares last traded at $98.33, with a volume of 27,234 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

DBS Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

About DBS Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.2113 per share. This is a boost from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

